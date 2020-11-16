Click It Or Ticket Kicks Off

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 2 minutes ago

An annual campaign aimed at saving lives out on roadways kicks off.

An annual campaign aimed at saving lives out on the roadway is beginning today.

According to state patrol the death toll involving unbelted drivers and vehicle passengers is the highest since 2012.

A report from the public safety department show 85 unbelted motorists have died on state roads this year as of november first..

The total at the same time last year was 61.

Sgt.

Troy christianson tells me it's concerning since state patrol has seen lower traffic volumes during the pandemic.

Sgt. Troy christianson minnesota state patrol

Troy christianson minnesota state patrol when we see an increase in fatal crashes then we really have to continue to educate people about the dangers of lack of seatbelt usage but then also follow it up with strict enforcement to make sure we really encourage people to wear their seatbelts.

The state patrol and more than 300 law enforcement agencies are participating in the campaign that runs through november 29th.

The citation for driving without a seatbelt will cost you one- hundred-and-forty dollars.

The citation for driving without a seatbelt will cost you one- hundred-and-forty dollars.

