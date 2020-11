"Our democracy is so much bigger than anybody’s ego.”



Related videos from verified sources Our Cartoon President 3x18 - Clip - Washington Melts Down on Election Night



Our Cartoon President 3x18 - Clip - Washington Melts Down on Election Night The entire Our Cartoon President cast watches the 2020 election results come in, and Cartoons Biden and Trump deliver their.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 06:19 Published 1 week ago DOJ Sues First Lady's Ex-Bestie Over Tell-All Book



Business Insider reports Stephanie Winston Wolkoff is being sued by the Department of Justice. The suit follows Wolkoff's publication of a tell-all about the 'rise and fall' of her 15-year friendship.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:48 Published on October 17, 2020 Steve Kroft Narrates His Audiobook BARACK OBAMA: THE 60 MINUTES INTERVIEWS



Watch award-winning 60 Minutes veteran Steve Kroft narrate his audiobook BARACK OBAMA: THE 60 MINUTES INTERVIEWS, an audio-only collection offering an unprecedented glimpse into the Obama presidency.. Credit: Simon&Schuster Duration: 00:30 Published on October 13, 2020