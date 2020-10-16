Looks now that Biden has won - Trump adviser Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:10s - Published 35 seconds ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:10s - Published Looks now that Biden has won - Trump adviser U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, said in an interview released on Monday but taped the week of November 9th, that he will ensure a professional transition to the team led by Democrat Joe Biden if Biden is deemed the winner of the 2020 presidential election and "obviously things look like that now." 0

