Looks now that Biden has won - Trump adviser

U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, said in an interview released on Monday but taped the week of November 9th, that he will ensure a professional transition to the team led by Democrat Joe Biden if Biden is deemed the winner of the 2020 presidential election and "obviously things look like that now."
President-elect Joe Biden says that more coronavirus deaths will be theconsequence of the Trump administration refusing to share its vaccinedistribution plans with his own incoming administration. Asked about theimportance of obtaining such plans, Biden said Monday after a speech inWilmington, Delaware, that "more people may die if you don't co-ordinate."
Barack Obama continued his media tour in promotion of his new memoir, 'A Promised Land,' on Sunday's '60 Minutes,' where he revealed the meaning behind the book's title and expressed regret for keeping quiet about Trump for so long.
Robert O'Brien, the U.S. national security adviser, on Friday during an online event said that China was perpetrating 'something close to' a genocide with its treatment of Muslims in its Xinjiang region. Colette Luke has the latest.
U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday issued a request to energy companies to identify what specific land areas in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge should be offered for sale, according to a government document. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.
Hong Kong (CNN) As United States President-elect Joe Biden faces an ugly, potentially contested transition, foreign policy may be the last thing on his mind. But in capitals around the world, foreign..