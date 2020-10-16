Looks now that Biden has won - Trump adviser

Global  
 

U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, said in an interview released on Monday but taped the week of November 9th, that he will ensure a professional transition to the team led by Democrat Joe Biden if Biden is deemed the winner of the 2020 presidential election and "obviously things look like that now."


Biden warns 'more people may die' if Trump refuses to co-operate on transition [Video]

Biden warns 'more people may die' if Trump refuses to co-operate on transition

President-elect Joe Biden says that more coronavirus deaths will be theconsequence of the Trump administration refusing to share its vaccinedistribution plans with his own incoming administration. Asked about theimportance of obtaining such plans, Biden said Monday after a speech inWilmington, Delaware, that "more people may die if you don't co-ordinate."

Where the Trump campaign and Republicans' election-related lawsuits stand

 The Trump campaign is seeking to block the certification of election results in several key states, alleging with scant evidence ballots were fraudulently cast.
Barack Obama Reveals Meaning Behind Memoir Title on '60 Minutes' | THR News [Video]

Barack Obama Reveals Meaning Behind Memoir Title on '60 Minutes' | THR News

Barack Obama continued his media tour in promotion of his new memoir, 'A Promised Land,' on Sunday's '60 Minutes,' where he revealed the meaning behind the book's title and expressed regret for keeping quiet about Trump for so long.

AP Top Stories November 16 P

 Here are the top stories for Monday, Nov. 16th: Trump official pledges "very professional transition;" Moderna says vaccine nearly 95% effective; Biden speaks on..
'Something close' to genocide in China's Xinjiang: WH [Video]

'Something close' to genocide in China's Xinjiang: WH

Robert O'Brien, the U.S. national security adviser, on Friday during an online event said that China was perpetrating 'something close to' a genocide with its treatment of Muslims in its Xinjiang region. Colette Luke has the latest.

Biden cites need for Trump to share virus plans

 President-elect Joe Biden says that more coronavirus deaths will be the consequence of the Trump administration refusing to share its vaccine distribution plans..
'Dark winter': Biden says lack of coordination with White House on COVID-19 is biggest hurdle to transition

 President-elect Joe Biden met with corporate, labor leaders to find common ground to fight coronavirus and rebuild the economy.
Trump admin races to sell Alaska oil leases [Video]

Trump admin races to sell Alaska oil leases

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday issued a request to energy companies to identify what specific land areas in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge should be offered for sale, according to a government document. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Voters drop lawsuit seeking to throw out presidential votes in Wisconsin's Democratic-leaning counties

 The Wisconsin suit was dismissed the same day plaintiffs in Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania dropped their legal challenge seeking the same goal.
Kamala Harris: Facebook removes racist posts about US vice-president-elect

 Democrats have criticised the social network for not doing enough to remove hate speech.
States Vow Extra Scrutiny of Coronavirus Vaccine

 Special committees, mostly in Democratic states, will seek to reassure the public that an F.D.A.-approved vaccine is safe and effective amid doubts about the..
News24.com | US elections: Trump's national security adviser says 'obvious' that Biden has won

US President Donald Trump's national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, said on Monday he will ensure...
Donald Trump And Being Deplorable – OpEd

As it increasingly looks like Joe Biden has won the election, I see many people around me appalled...
Joe Biden wins US election over Donald Trump to become 46th President

Joe Biden wins US election over Donald Trump to become 46th President America media outlets have reported that Biden has won the state of Pennsylvania which means he has...
Still Refusing To Greenlight Biden Victory, Head Of GSA Starts Jobhunting [Video]

Still Refusing To Greenlight Biden Victory, Head Of GSA Starts Jobhunting

President-elect Joe Biden secured the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency more than a week ago. However, many of the president's allies and appointees have remained silent while Trump..

BIDEN TRANSITION [Video]

BIDEN TRANSITION

president trump admits on twitter that joe biden won the election

China Looms, Biden's Foreign policy challenge [Video]

China Looms, Biden's Foreign policy challenge

Hong Kong (CNN) As United States President-elect Joe Biden faces an ugly, potentially contested transition, foreign policy may be the last thing on his mind. But in capitals around the world, foreign..

