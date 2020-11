Category 5 Hurricane Iota bears down on Nicaragua Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:08s - Published 8 minutes ago Category 5 Hurricane Iota bears down on Nicaragua Iota became a Category 5 strength hurricane as it heads for the same part of Central America that was battered by a similarly powerful Hurricane Eta less than two weeks ago. 0

