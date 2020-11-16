New Zealand Police Return Stolen Bike To Autistic Girl (Clipzilla)

Police in New Zealand have returned a bicycle stolen from an autistic girl, thanks to a Good Samaritan who spotted it in a nearby area.Officers from the Auckland City District Police Department recovered and returned the bike to a family in the Otahuhu suburb on Nov.

11 after discovering it in the suburb of Mangere.The department posted a video of the return on Facebook the next day.

In it, the girl’s mother describes realizing that someone had broken into her shed and stolen her children’s bikes.

The loss was especially difficult for her daughter Livvy, who has autism.

Auckland City, New Zealand.

(Clipzilla)