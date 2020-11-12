Global  
 

Staggering 82,000 Alleged Victims Make Sexual Abuse Claims Against Boy Scouts Of America

CBS4's Errol Barnett spoke with Gill Gayle, who filed a claim against the Boy Scouts of America.


Nearly 90,000 file sexual abuse claims against the Boy Scouts in unprecedented case

The Boy Scouts of America declared bankruptcy in February, faced with mounting sexual abuse...
Boy Scouts Of America Sexual Abuse Victims Seek Justice In Bankruptcy Court

The organization ignored decades of sex abuse allegations, but it could now pay the price. More than...
Legal Team 80,000+ Have Come Forward Against Boy Scouts [Video]

Legal Team 80,000+ Have Come Forward Against Boy Scouts

The Boy Scouts of America will be facing at least 82,000 claims of abuse. CNN reports that former scouts have submitted legal filings against the Boy Scouts. The estimate of victims was made by a..

"Scouting for Food" program helping the Idaho Foodbank statewide [Video]

"Scouting for Food" program helping the Idaho Foodbank statewide

The Boy Scouts of America are helping the hungry in Idaho. This weekend, Boy Scouts will be out collecting food for the "Scouting for Food" program.

Boy Scouts use Denver7 Gives donation to pay it forward, assemble Thanksgiving meal kits [Video]

Boy Scouts use Denver7 Gives donation to pay it forward, assemble Thanksgiving meal kits

Denver7 viewers stepped up to help a Boy Scout troop after their trailer was stolen from a church parking lot. Ever since, the troop has been working on a plan to pay it forward.

