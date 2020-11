Harry Styles Fans Are Not Here for Ridiculous Criticism Over His Vogue Cover Gown



Conservative commentator Candace Owens attempted to drag the singer for wearing a gown. Credit: InStyle Duration: 01:04 Published 33 minutes ago

2020 E! People’s Choice Awards: The Most Epic Moments | Billboard News



BTS were the big winners at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards, but you’d never know it from watching the two-hour show which aired on E! on Sunday (Nov. 15). Credit: Billboard Duration: 01:26 Published 3 hours ago