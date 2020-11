NBC 26 weather forecast

Any early evening snow shower will end quickly, then we'll clear out the skies.

We'll drop into the low-20s overnight.

High pressure will move in Tuesday with a couple days of dry weather.

Temps will below normal on Tuesday with highs only in the mid-30s.

We'll get just a touch warmer on Monday with highs in the mid-40s.

Gusty SW winds will warm temps into the 50s on Thursday.