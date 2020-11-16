Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Administration Moves Forward With Controversial Drilling in Alaska Wilderness

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Trump Administration Moves Forward With Controversial Drilling in Alaska Wilderness

Trump Administration Moves Forward With Controversial Drilling in Alaska Wilderness

Trump Administration Moves Forward With Controversial Drilling in Alaska Wilderness .

The Trump administration is seeking to advance oil exploration in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR).

.

Earlier this year, Trump and his administration finalized their decision to open up the ANWR’s 1.56 million acre costal plain for leasing.

.

Now, the Bureau of Land Management’s Alaska state office will reportedly publish “requests for nominations” on Tuesday.

.

The specifics are unknown, but the site describes it as a “Coastal Plain Alaska Oil and Gas Lease Sale.”.

The move forward is being largely criticized by environmentalists, as President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to “permanently protect” the ANWR.

Biden’s efforts may be complicated if Trump’s administration sells drilling rights prior to Biden’s inauguration in January 2021.

.

The ANWR, compromised of 19 million acres, is home to polar bears, gray wolves, caribou and more than 200 bird species.

.

If drilling is allowed in the ANWR, opponents believe it could negatively affect the landscape, harm the animal species and exacerbate climate change.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump Administration to Seek Bids on Arctic Oil Leases

The Trump administration on Monday invited oil companies to choose proposed drilling territories as...
Newsmax - Published