'It feels amazing' - MLB's first female GM
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
- Duration: 01:53s - Published
'It feels amazing' - MLB's first female GM
[NFA] Kim Ng, the first female general manager in the MLB, says her historic appointment feels 'amazing', but she also feels the pressure to perform.
Emma Jehle has more.
