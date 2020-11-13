Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'It feels amazing' - MLB's first female GM

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:53s - Published
'It feels amazing' - MLB's first female GM

'It feels amazing' - MLB's first female GM

[NFA] Kim Ng, the first female general manager in the MLB, says her historic appointment feels 'amazing', but she also feels the pressure to perform.

Emma Jehle has more.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kim Ng Kim Ng American baseball executive

'It feels amazing,' MLB's first female GM [Video]

'It feels amazing,' MLB's first female GM

[NFA] Kim Ng, the first female general manager in the MLB, says her historic appointment feels 'amazing', but she also feel the pressure to perform. Emma Jehle has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:53Published
Kim Ng makes baseball history in Miami [Video]

Kim Ng makes baseball history in Miami

Ng becomes first female and first Asian American general manager in the history of Major League Baseball.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:52Published

'It means the world to me': Marlins general manager Kim Ng set to inspire new generation of girls

 Miami Marlins general manager Kim Ng is set to inspire a new generation of girls with her new position.
USATODAY.com

Major League Baseball Major League Baseball Professional baseball league

Sports columnist on Kim Ng making history as first female GM in MLB history

 Kim Ng has made professional sports history as the first woman to become general manager for a Major League Baseball team, and the first woman as general manager..
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

Kim Ng is first female general manager in MLB history

Kim Ng has become the first female general manager in Major League Baseball history, appointed by the...
SmartBrief - Published

Spain: In opportunity long overdue, Kim Ng lands GM job in MLB

After 30 years in baseball, Kim Ng shattered another glass ceiling when the Miami Marlins made her...
ESPN - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Kim Ng Hired As Miami Marlins GM, Becomes First Female GM In MLB History [Video]

Kim Ng Hired As Miami Marlins GM, Becomes First Female GM In MLB History

The Miami Marlins made history on Friday by hiring Kim Ng to take over as the team's new general manager. With the move, Ng becomes the first female GM in Major League Baseball History.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:00Published
Kim Ng Is First Woman GM in MLB History [Video]

Kim Ng Is First Woman GM in MLB History

Kim Ng Is First Woman GM in MLB History. On Friday, the Marlins hired 51-year-old Ng as their new general manager. Not only is Ng cementing her place as the first female GM in MLB history, but..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:23Published
Marlins make historic GM hire [Video]

Marlins make historic GM hire

Sports Pulse: Kim Ng becomes the first female GM in MLB history

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 00:52Published