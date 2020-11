Maryland adds to stockpile of PPE, 200,000 masks donated by Hardwire, LLC. Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 00:38s - Published 1 day ago Maryland adds to stockpile of PPE, 200,000 masks donated by Hardwire, LLC. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ITS STOCKPILE OF P-P-E. TODAY,GOVERNOR LARRY HOGAN ACCEPTEDA DONATION OF 200- THOUSANDFACE SHIELDS AT ANNAPOLIS HIGHSCHOOL IT'S A GIFT FROMHARDWIRE, LLC. THE GOVERNORSAYS THE FACE SHIELDS WILL GOTO SCHOOL SYSTEMS. "This isgoing to be able to provideone of these face shields toevery single teacher and staffmember in all of our schoolsacross the state." HARDWIRELLC DOES A LOT OF WORK FOR THDEFENSE INDUSTRY. HOGANPRESENTED THE MARYLAND COMPANYWITH A GOVERNOR'S CITAT





You Might Like