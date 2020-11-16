Airbnb filed for IPO: Named Pandemic, Steadily Declining Revenue In Risk Factors

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Home-sharing company Airbnb filed for its initial public offering on Monday afternoon.

The "Risk Factors" section of the document highlights how hard the coronavirus pandemic has been on the company, and how severely in debt it was even before 2020.

Everything from the impacts of COVID-19 to the company's struggles with lawmakers is highlighted and detailed by Airbnb as potential risks to its business.

We break down the full list below.

