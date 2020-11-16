Biden On Transition: 'It Would Make It A Lot Easier If The President Were To Participate'

President-elect Joe Biden wants Congress to pass a coronavirus relief package with funding for payrolls for public workers like teachers and first responders.

There's a reason why the federal government is able to run a deficit: because the states must, must, balance their budget.

And they're in real trouble.

President-elect Joe Biden In a speech on Monday, Biden characterized the economy as 'teetering on the edge,' months before coronavirus vaccines could become widely available.