Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden On Transition: 'It Would Make It A Lot Easier If The President Were To Participate'

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Biden On Transition: 'It Would Make It A Lot Easier If The President Were To Participate'

Biden On Transition: 'It Would Make It A Lot Easier If The President Were To Participate'

President-elect Joe Biden wants Congress to pass a coronavirus relief package with funding for payrolls for public workers like teachers and first responders.

There's a reason why the federal government is able to run a deficit: because the states must, must, balance their budget.

And they're in real trouble.

President-elect Joe Biden In a speech on Monday, Biden characterized the economy as 'teetering on the edge,' months before coronavirus vaccines could become widely available.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Biden Taps Reparations Advocate for Treasury Transition [Video]

Biden Taps Reparations Advocate for Treasury Transition

Biden Taps Reparations Advocate for Treasury Transition. President-elect Joe Biden has enlisted the help of Mehrsa Baradaran. Baradaran is a professor at the University of California, Irvine..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:58Published
Barack Obama’s Advice to Trump: It’s ‘Time’ to Concede [Video]

Barack Obama’s Advice to Trump: It’s ‘Time’ to Concede

Barack Obama’s Advice to Trump: It’s 'Time' to Concede . Former President Barack Obama spoke about Donald Trump and the presidential election in an interview with ’60 Minutes’ on Sunday..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:12Published
BIDEN TRANSITION [Video]

BIDEN TRANSITION

president trump admits on twitter that joe biden won the election

Credit: WMGTPublished