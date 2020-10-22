Allen Fire Chief Part Of COVID-19 Clinical Trial

Humanigen, Inc (NASDAQ:HGEN) (FRA:0KB2) Wednesday announced that it has ended its third quarter with...



Related videos from verified sources Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Participant Believes He Received The Real Deal, Not A Placebo



One of more than 200 participants in Colorado in a phase three clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccine at UCHealth has kept up his exercising and normal routine. Michael Rouse, 66, of Central Park, is.. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 01:09 Published 1 week ago Personal trainer, 23, reveals ordeal of long COVID



A personal trainer has opened up about the ordeal of long COVID.It is increasingly coming to light that not everyone who overcomes the coronavirus returns to a clean bill of health, with some facing.. Credit: Yahoo Style Duration: 06:15 Published 2 weeks ago Brazilian dies in COVID-19 vaccine trial



A volunteer who was taking part in clinical trials of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Brazil has died. The Brazilian health authority has confirmed that the trial will continue. Flora Bradley-Watson.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:27 Published on October 22, 2020