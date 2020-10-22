Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Allen Fire Chief Part Of COVID-19 Clinical Trial

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:15s - Published
Allen Fire Chief Part Of COVID-19 Clinical Trial

Allen Fire Chief Part Of COVID-19 Clinical Trial

A North Texas fire chief is part of Moderna clinical trial on a COVID-19 vaccine.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Humanigen ends 3Q with $91.4M following positive COVID-19 trial results

Humanigen, Inc (NASDAQ:HGEN) (FRA:0KB2) Wednesday announced that it has ended its third quarter with...
Proactive Investors - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Participant Believes He Received The Real Deal, Not A Placebo [Video]

Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Participant Believes He Received The Real Deal, Not A Placebo

One of more than 200 participants in Colorado in a phase three clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccine at UCHealth has kept up his exercising and normal routine. Michael Rouse, 66, of Central Park, is..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:09Published
Personal trainer, 23, reveals ordeal of long COVID [Video]

Personal trainer, 23, reveals ordeal of long COVID

A personal trainer has opened up about the ordeal of long COVID.It is increasingly coming to light that not everyone who overcomes the coronavirus returns to a clean bill of health, with some facing..

Credit: Yahoo Style     Duration: 06:15Published
Brazilian dies in COVID-19 vaccine trial [Video]

Brazilian dies in COVID-19 vaccine trial

A volunteer who was taking part in clinical trials of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Brazil has died. The Brazilian health authority has confirmed that the trial will continue. Flora Bradley-Watson..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:27Published