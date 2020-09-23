TH North basketball

Global  
 

Of welcome back... welcome back... the start of the high school boys basketball season in vigo county was delayed a week, but today all three terre haute schools were allowed to hit the court for their first ofificial practice of the season... a lot of familiar faces on the court at terre haute north.

The patriots return four starters in bryson carpenter, matt gauer, mark hankins and mahki johnson.

Along with solid role players in noah crossley, nolan white, caden mason and dylan ingle.

North has the experience and talent this year to end two straight losing seasons and get back to the patriot winning




