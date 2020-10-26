Bibb County Board of Elections ahead of schedule for recount

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 7 minutes ago

Bibb county Board of Elections officials say they are well ahead of schedule with their recount efforts.

Bibb county board of elections is making progress on its recount efforts... as the by-hand ballot audit for the presidential election ... continues across georgia.

When we checked this afternoon... election officials say .... they were starting to count their last seventeen thousand ballots from election day.

They started with about 71 thousand ballots.

Election officials tell us ... they are well ahead of schedule.

But that they've never had to do a recount of this magnitude.

They also tell us .... voters should trust their votes are secure.

I only want the voters best interest to be carried out as their vote is so important to the future of america and we just want to do our part in making sure that's fulfilled and c1 3 b13 making sure we can do the best we can everytime to give accurate totals.

Election offices are also preparing for runoffs in january.