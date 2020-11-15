Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson got engaged in 2013 and have two sons together

Paulina Gretzky and Fiancé Dustin Johnson Celebrate His First Masters Win with a Kiss

Masters champion Dustin Johnson was cheered on to win his first ever green jacket with a...

Dustin Johnson sealed his historic win at The Masters on Sunday with a kiss from Paulina Gretzky.

The Masters were on all weekend and I watched the last five minutes to see Paulina Gretzky, who...