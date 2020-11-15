Global  
 

Paulina Gretzky and Fiancé Dustin Johnson Celebrate His First Masters Win with a Kiss

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson got engaged in 2013 and have two sons together


Celebrity Social Media, November 16, 2020

The Masters were on all weekend and I watched the last five minutes to see Paulina Gretzky, who...
Paulina Gretzky kisses Dustin Johnson after his 2020 Masters win

Dustin Johnson sealed his historic win at The Masters on Sunday with a kiss from Paulina Gretzky.
Masters winner Dustin Johnson's fiancee Paulina Gretzky wows in low-cut top

Masters winner Dustin Johnson's fiancee Paulina Gretzky wows in low-cut top Masters champion Dustin Johnson was cheered on to win his first ever green jacket with a...
Johnson wins first Masters with record low score [Video]

Johnson wins first Masters with record low score

[NFA] Dustin Johnson finally clinched an elusive second major title with a five-stroke victory at the Masters on Sunday. Freddie Joyner has more.

Parting Thoughts from The 2020 Masters [Video]

Parting Thoughts from The 2020 Masters

Dustin Johnson captures his first green jacket and his 2nd major championship

DJ presented with Green Jacket [Video]

DJ presented with Green Jacket

The winner of the 84th Masters Dustin Johnson is presented with his first Green Jacket.

