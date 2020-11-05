Global  
 

Gwen Stefani Gives First Look at Engagement Ring from Blake Shelton - See the Huge Diamond!

Gwen Stefani showed off the diamond sparkler while supporting fiancé Blake Shelton at the People's Choice Awards


Gwen Stefani Gives First Look at Stunning Engagement Ring From Blake Shelton

The No Doubt frontwoman's engagement ring can't be missed from a mile away.
Gwen Stefani supported Blake Shelton at the E! People's Choice Awards from her car parked outside the venue because she wasn't allowed in due to coronavirus guidelines.

BTS were the big winners the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday night (11.15.20), with the K-Pop megastars taking home four prizes.

Blake Shelton reportedly asked Gwen Stefani's sons for their permission before proposing to her last month.

