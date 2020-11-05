Gwen Stefani Gives First Look at Engagement Ring from Blake Shelton - See the Huge Diamond!
Gwen Stefani showed off the diamond sparkler while supporting fiancé Blake Shelton at the People's Choice Awards
Gwen Stefani supports Blake Shelton from carGwen Stefani supported Blake Shelton at the E! People's Choice Awards from her car parked outside the venue because she wasn't allowed in due to coronavirus guidelines.
Blake Shelton reportedly asked Gwen Stefani's sons for permission before proposingBlake Shelton reportedly asked Gwen Stefani's sons for their permission before proposing to her last month.