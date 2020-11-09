Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chicago Plays Important Role In Development Of Highly Effective Moderna Vaccine

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:37s - Published
Chicago Plays Important Role In Development Of Highly Effective Moderna Vaccine

Chicago Plays Important Role In Development Of Highly Effective Moderna Vaccine

A second coronavirus vaccine, this one made by Moderna, has been found to be highly effective, and Chicago played a pivotal role.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Moderna's 'Highly Effective' COVID-19 Vaccine Has South Florida Connection [Video]

Moderna's 'Highly Effective' COVID-19 Vaccine Has South Florida Connection

CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports on the clinical trials at UM that has helped with the vaccine's development.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:51Published
Oxford vaccine volunteer anticipating good news after Pfizer reveal [Video]

Oxford vaccine volunteer anticipating good news after Pfizer reveal

A volunteer on the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid trial says he is proud to haveplayed a “small but important” role in the development of a vaccine. AfterPfizer reported that their experimental vaccine..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published
Biden Announces Members of COVID-19 Task Force [Video]

Biden Announces Members of COVID-19 Task Force

Biden Announces Members of COVID-19 Task Force. On Monday, Joe Biden began his transition to the presidency by announcing the creation of a COVID-19 task force. . The team includes a number..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:26Published