Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Taylor Swift Breaks Silence: Scooter Braun And Her Masters

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Taylor Swift Breaks Silence: Scooter Braun And Her Masters

Taylor Swift Breaks Silence: Scooter Braun And Her Masters

Hours after Variety first reported that Taylor Swift's Big Machine Records masters of her first six albums were sold by Scooter Braun to a private equity group for $300 million, Swift is telling her side of the story.

In a letter she posted on social media, Swift said her team had attempted to enter negotiations with Braun to buy back her masters, but his camp wanted her to sign an "ironclad" NDA that would "silence me forever before I could even have a chance to bid on my own work."


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Taylor Swift Comments on Scooter Braun Selling Her Masters, Says She Tried to Buy Them

Taylor Swift is speaking out following Scooter Braun‘s sale of her master recordings. It was...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comBelfast Telegraph


Taylor Swift Tried To Buy Her Masters From Scooter Braun Before His Recent Sale

Taylor Swift is opening up following the news that her master recordings were sold once again. The...
Just Jared Jr - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comBelfast Telegraph


Taylor Swift & Scooter Braun's Drama: A Full Timeline of What Happened with Her Master Recordings

Since 2019, Taylor Swift has been in the midst of a feud with Scooter Braun and there had been so...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comBelfast Telegraph



Related videos from verified sources

Taylor Swift Dishes On Private Relationship With Joe Alwyn [Video]

Taylor Swift Dishes On Private Relationship With Joe Alwyn

Superstars Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney interview each other as part of Rolling Stone's new “Musicians on Musicians” series, where Swift opens up about her choice to keep her relationship with..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 03:31Published
Taylor Swift Told Paul McCartney Her Creative Process for 'Folklore' and We're Applauding [Video]

Taylor Swift Told Paul McCartney Her Creative Process for 'Folklore' and We're Applauding

"I used to put all these parameters on myself...why don’t I just use the damn word I want to use in the song?”

Credit: Hello Giggles     Duration: 01:09Published
Jean Trebek Breaks Her Silence on Husband Alex's Death [Video]

Jean Trebek Breaks Her Silence on Husband Alex's Death

Jean Trebek Breaks Her Silence on Husband Alex's Death. Jean Trebek has finally released a message following the death of her husband, Alex Trebek. . The legendary ‘Jeopardy!’ host died on..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:15Published