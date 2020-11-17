Global  
 

ABC 10News at 4pm Top Stories

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 09:06s - Published
ABC 10News at 4pm Top Stories
News headlines for Monday, November 16, 2020 from ABC 10News

SNHD COVID-19 website issues [Video]

SNHD COVID-19 website issues

SNHD is reporting issues with its COVID-19 website. People are having difficulty accessing results. The SNHD says if your test came back positive you will be getting a call from a contact tracer.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:21Published
Gov. Sisolak receives second positive COVID-19 test result [Video]

Gov. Sisolak receives second positive COVID-19 test result

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak says he continues to be in good spirits and has only experienced mild head congestion related to his positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:26Published
COVID-19 update for Nevada on Nov. 16 [Video]

COVID-19 update for Nevada on Nov. 16

COVID-19 update for Nevada on Nov. 16 as the state's test positivity rate hits 15.4%.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:34Published