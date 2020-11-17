ABC 10News at 4pm Top Stories

SNHD COVID-19 website issuesSNHD is reporting issues with its COVID-19 website. People are having difficulty accessing results. The SNHD says if your test came back positive you will be getting a call from a contact tracer.
Gov. Sisolak receives second positive COVID-19 test resultNevada Gov. Steve Sisolak says he continues to be in good spirits and has only experienced mild head congestion related to his positive COVID-19 diagnosis.
COVID-19 update for Nevada on Nov. 16COVID-19 update for Nevada on Nov. 16 as the state's test positivity rate hits 15.4%.