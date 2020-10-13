6 Coronavirus Deaths At Facility In Past 2 Weeks

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 8 minutes ago

WAAY 31 is learning more how the Donaldson Care Center in Lincoln County, Tennessee is dealing with 6 residents died passing away after testing positive for coronavirus.

To -- but we start to our north.

In less than 2 weeks -- 6 more residents at the donalson care center in lincoln county, tennesee died after testing positive for coronavirus.

Waay-31's bridget divers joins us live form lincoln county... bridget, how is the facility is dealing with the latest impact of the virus.

Dan, najahe -- these six deaths at the donalson care center put the total number of deaths of residents with coronavirus there at 10.

There are currently 19 active resident cases of coronavirus at the facility.

Sixty-four residents have tested positive for the virus during the outbreak.

And thirty-seven of those cases have 'recovered.'

A resident is said to be 'recovered' from the virus when they have met the time requirements for isolation or quarantine outlined by the centers for disease control and prevention and the centers for medicare and medicaid services.

As well as being fever-free for 24-hours without fever-reducing medication.

Thirty-six staff members have also tested positive during this coronavirus outbreak.

But twenty-six employees who previously tested positive have returned to work.

The lincoln county medical center shared a statement with me from the donalson care center administrator jack grove.

He said in the statement that the facility is working with a consultant at the tennessee department of health to make sure they are properly following coronavirus guidelines.

Live in lincoln county, bridget divers waay-31 news.

Thanks bridget.

The donalson care center is overseen by the lincoln medical center -- which is a part of the huntsville