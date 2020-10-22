|
Two vaccine trials show promising results, but there's still a long way to go
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:23s - Published
Two vaccine trials show promising results, but there's still a long way to go.
Two big companies are leading the race for a coronavirus vaccine and have released promising results...
USATODAY.com - Published
Pfizer Says It Has A COVID-19 Vaccine That Is 90% Effective
Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine candidate is more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19.
Other vaccines like chickenpox, measles, and polio all hover in the 90% and higher effective range.
Pfizer..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39Published
'One Or Two' COVID-19 Vaccines May Be Available By December
US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Wednesday that he expects COVID-19 vaccines to be ready soon. According to CNN, Azar said he anticipates "one or two safe and effective"..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:32Published
