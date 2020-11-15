Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gupkar Alliance is Anti-India: N Ramchander Rao

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:50s - Published
Gupkar Alliance is Anti-India: N Ramchander Rao

Gupkar Alliance is Anti-India: N Ramchander Rao

BJP leader N Ramchander Rao on Gupkar Alliance in Jammu and Kashmir said that the parties and stakeholders of the Gupkar Alliance are Anti-India.

He further accused the alliance of speaking pro-Pakistan voice.

Ramchander Rao said, "After abrogation of Article 370, the PDP and National Conference are changing their stand from time to time.

Now in the coming Jammu and Kashmir DDC elections, the BJP has very clearly stated that election will be on development basis and section 370 will not be abrogated at any point of time.

So now the Gupkar Alliance parties and all the stakeholders in that are Anti-India and they speak pro-Pakistan voice."


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

MK Alagiri to join hands with BJP, float political party: Reports

 If sources are to be believed, Alagiri's new political outfit may be called 'Kalaignar DMK' or 'KDMK' which may get the backing of his son Dayanidhi.
DNA
NDA will work together and serve people: CM Nitish after taking oath [Video]

NDA will work together and serve people: CM Nitish after taking oath

After taking oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the seventh time, Nitish Kumar on November 16 said that NDA will work together and serve the people. "Based on the public's decision, NDA has once again formed the government in the state. We will work together and serve the people. It is the decision of the BJP to not field Sushil Modi as the Deputy Chief Minister. They should be asked about this," said CM Kumar. CM Nitish took oath for the 7th time after he was chosen leader by NDA following victory in Bihar polls.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Jammu and Kashmir (state) Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India

Tulip garden's land being prepared in Srinagar for next season [Video]

Tulip garden's land being prepared in Srinagar for next season

The land preparation and designing process of tulip garden have begun in full swing for next season in Kashmir. Situated on the foothills of the Zabarwan Range, it is Asia's largest tulip garden. Picturesque garden opened in 2007 with the aim to boost floriculture and tourism in Kashmir Valley. Workers are busy to make land suitable for mesmerising tulips to bloom.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:59Published
Panchayati Raj ensuring development in remote villages of JandK's Rajouri [Video]

Panchayati Raj ensuring development in remote villages of JandK's Rajouri

In a bid to boost development projects in JandK, administration is working vigorously to bring locals into mainstream. People are getting various amenities under Panchayati Raj in Rajouri's Drajj village. Locals appreciated this administration's efforts.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:46Published

Pakistan Pakistan Country in South Asia

India mounts diplomatic offensive against Pakistan dossier

 Foreign minister S Jaishankar hit out at Pakistan as being an “egregious example of state-sponsored cross-border terrorism” even as the government aims to..
IndiaTimes

Jammu & Kashmir National Conference Jammu & Kashmir National Conference Political party in India

RS Prasad asks Congress if it supports statements by Farooq, Mehbooba seeking restoration of Article 370

 Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday hit out at Congress and asked if the party wants the restoration of Article 370 and supports the remarks made by..
IndiaTimes

J&K District Development Council polls: BJP hits out at Congress, asks if it wants restoration of Article 370

 Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asked if the Congress wants the restoration of Article 370 and supports the remarks made by National Conference (NC) leader..
DNA
Congress joins J&K Gupkar group, ally Sena slams Mufti's 'anti-India ideology' [Video]

Congress joins J&K Gupkar group, ally Sena slams Mufti's 'anti-India ideology'

The Indian National Congress is in talks with the 'People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration' to jointly contest upcoming local-level elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The Gupkar grouping is led by Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference (NC) and Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party (PDP), and consists of some other smaller parties. J&K will soon vote in District Development Council (DDC) and Panchayat elections. Congress' Ghulam Ahmed Mir said that it was an opportunity for people to democratically express anger against those who forcefully levy laws on J&K. Meanwhile, Congress' partner in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena slammed the PDP chief. Commenting on Mufti's appeal to India and Pakistan to resume dialogue, Sanjay Raut said that her anti-national ideology should be stamped out. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:15Published

Related videos from verified sources

‘Does Congress support restoration of Article 370’?: Ravi Shankar Prasad [Video]

‘Does Congress support restoration of Article 370’?: Ravi Shankar Prasad

BJP lashed out at the Congress over the Gupkar alliance in Kashmir. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad demanded that the Congress party should clear its stand on the restoration of Article 370 in the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:44Published
PAGD leaders don't want Prevention of Corruption Act in JandK: RS Prasad [Video]

PAGD leaders don't want Prevention of Corruption Act in JandK: RS Prasad

Union Law and Justice Minister RS Prasad on November 16 said People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) has declared restoration of Article 370 as its agenda and they do not want certain laws. He..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:56Published
Congress will contest DDC polls with Gupkar alliance: JandK unit chief [Video]

Congress will contest DDC polls with Gupkar alliance: JandK unit chief

Following a meeting at NC chief Farooq Abdullah's residence on upcoming District Development Council polls, JandK Congress chief GA Mir informed that the party will contest the civil elections with..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:29Published