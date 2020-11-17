Oregonians brace for COVID-19 surge, rush stores

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 1 week ago

While some will label shoppers as “panic buyers,” others say they’re just staying prepared.

If you've been out and about, you've probably noticed the crowds of shoppers and long lines.

Lines wrapped around the store.

Bare shelves.

Even arguments inside stores--some getting physical.

So are we entering round two?

I spoke to shoppers to find out.

Many say staying prepared is one thing but*hoarding crosses the line.

Today, people walking out of stores with full carts described what they saw inside.

Yes, lines at places like costco still have some pretty lengthy waits but i'm told people have been friendly and understanding.

Others at stores like safeway and winco said there's definitely a larger rush of people than usual but that's expected this week.

I spoke to one man from the coast who was waiting for his wife outside of costco in eugene.

There's one item he was crossing his fingers that she'd come out with.

"we drive up from yachats every 5 or 6 weeks and this is just our regular schedule but im hoping we can get toilet paper.

I haven't seen anybody bring it out."

And i did find out that at least for costco...the toilet paper shelves were bare.

Reynolds says that as someone who lives on the coast--he'll take what he can get but he doesn't think things will be as chaotic as last time around.

Beginning on wednesday, grocery stores, pharmacies and retails stores will be limited to 75 percent capacity.

