Related videos from verified sources Evening Forecast - November 16, 2020



Another storm headed our way for Tuesday. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 03:27 Published 10 minutes ago WBZ Evening News Update For Nov. 16



Police chase ends with a fiery crash in Lynnfield; USS Constitution has suspended public visitation; Former Harvard fencing coach is accused of taking bribes; Latest forecast. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:08 Published 2 hours ago WBZ Evening Forecast For November 16



Eric Fisher has an updated weather forecast. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 03:06 Published 2 hours ago