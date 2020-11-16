Moderna Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Is 94.5% Effective
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:01s - Published
8 minutes ago
Moderna Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Is 94.5% Effective
For the second time this month, there's promising news from a COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
Hermela Aregawi reports.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Moderna said Monday its COVID-19 vaccine is proving to be highly effective in a major trial, a second...
SeattlePI.com - Published
12 hours ago
Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) said on Monday that preliminary data from its phase three trial suggests...
Invezz - Published
11 hours ago Also reported by •
Newsmax • USATODAY.com • TMZ.com • SeattlePI.com • Zee News • DNA • Bangkok Post • Upworthy • bizjournals
Moderna said Monday its Covid-19 vaccine is proving to be highly effective in a major trial, a second...
New Zealand Herald - Published
9 hours ago Also reported by •
SBS
Related videos from verified sources