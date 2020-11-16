Moderna Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Is 94.5% Effective

Global  
 

Video Credit: CBS2 LA
For the second time this month, there's promising news from a COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Hermela Aregawi reports.


