Local urgent care clinic seeing spike in patients

As cases climb across our region – some doctors say they are getting overwhelmed.

Rising cases..

Driving more people to seek medical help..

But some local urgent cares say they're overwhelmed right now.

Action news now reporter kristian lopez is live in chico, krisitan where are care centers seeing a shortage?

Here at chico immediate care - they tell me they want to get more rapid coronavirus tests for those who need them.

Laurie jo colbin/ got tested: i'm definitely aware of the surging, it's something we need to take seriously.

Kari hinkle/clinic manager: we are seeing an influx in patient calls here at chico immediate care, it takes a while to get to us unfortunately, we are overwhelmed and busy.

Kristian: what are your biggest concerns?

Laurie jo colbin: that we overwhelm our medical staff, they are already burned out, people maybe aren't taking this as seriously.

Dr. bradley smith/ceo of immediate care: i can't express the degree of my concern, that's why i've been spending the last few months getting ready to help the community, this is just really hard on everybody, there's not enough tests and not enough doctors.

We are one private office, we saw what was coming a few months ago, we began strategic planning, one of the first things we did was establish and obtain covid testing.

Kristian: the rapid coronavirus tests are done in this yellow tent, dr. smith says they do about 100 tests a day.

Dr. bradley smith: we have special rooms set aside, we have treatment rooms set aside for people with positive covid or flu tests, that are isolated, we have spent months preparing, we need to test, trace and isolate that's what this is about and we need people to quarantine when they are supposed to.

And if we do that this will ago away.

Laurie jo colbin/ got tested: i can't even imagine... and i really appreciate the job they are doing.

