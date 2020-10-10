S & R Flower Shop in Calhoun City opens during the pandemic

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 2 weeks ago

Meet the owner and some loyal customers on WTVA 9 News.

A new florist is now open in Calhoun City.

Pandemic has impacted some businesses but it's not stopping some people from trying to get a new business off the ground.

W-t-v-a's bronson woodruff is live in calhoun city to introduce us to a businesses that opened on saturday.

I'm outside s and r florist on calhoun city's square,,, where we got to speak with the owner earlier... she said this fower shop is starting small,,, but she hopes it will "blossom" into something beautiful... "so far it has been doing good."

Rachel king is the owner of s r florist in calhoun city... the shop just opened a couple days ago.... when asked if king had any challenges with opening up during the pandemic... "not really.

Not no more than normal would be."

(nat sound of talking) king explained it was a family member who helped her develop the passion... "mrs. martinale havens started me out doing this.

She's passed on now, she had cancer, and that would be my specialty doing for doing the flowers, because it was something that she instilled in me to do."

Standup: here at s r,,, they do vases, baskets ,wreaths, and even grave stone headers and casket toppers... king said this one here is her most prized one.

Customer brenda crow didn't have enough good to say about king.

She also explained that local businesses need help during the coronavirus pandemic.

"she does whatever she can.

And it's a small business, and we need to support small businesses, especially now."

Customer kathy simpson also spoke highly of king.

"she just does an excellent job."

She said small buisnesses need the help during the pandemic..

"our friends and neighbors, you know, so we just need to be supportive of them."

(nat sound of talking) king said she hopes this new store will be the start of something great for the community... "just come out and support and see what you got, see, you know, if you like what i have."

The flower shop has only been open for a couple of days now,, but king said she hopes it will be a big hit, despite the coronavirus pandemic... live in calhoun city, bronson woodruff,, w-t-v-a nine news... more parents are