Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:54s
Coronavirus vaccines
Coronavirus vaccine options and effectiveness

This is why we try to flatten the curve

This is why we try to flatten the curve Photo by Jean-Christophe Guillaume/Getty Images Pfizer announced this week that their COVID-19...
Why the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine comes with distribution challenges

When Pfizer announced this week that its coronavirus vaccine was 90% effective in trials, the news...
COVID-19 Vaccines - The Blues And Ease Of Cold Storage

An effective coronavirus vaccine is one good way to put an end to the pandemic. According to the...
Moderna Announced Its Coronavirus Vaccine Is Nearly 95% Effective

Moderna Announced Its Coronavirus Vaccine Is Nearly 95% Effective

Moderna says its coronavirus vaccine provides strong protection against the virus -- nearly 95% effective. KDKA's Amy Wadas spoke to the woman who has been leading the trials here in Pittsburgh.

2nd COVID Vaccine By Moderna Shows Overwhelming Success In U.S. Tests

2nd COVID Vaccine By Moderna Shows Overwhelming Success In U.S. Tests

Moderna said Monday its COVID-19 vaccine is proving to be highly effective in a major trial, a second dash of hope in the global race for a shot to tame a resurgent virus that is now killing more than..

What to Know if Your Employer Wants You to Get a COVID-19 Vaccine

What to Know if Your Employer Wants You to Get a COVID-19 Vaccine

What to Know if Your Employer Wants You to Get a COVID-19 Vaccine. As both Moderna and Pfizer inch closer to developing a coronavirus vaccine deemed suitable for public use. you may be wondering..

