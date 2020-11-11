Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

California Hits 1 Million COVID Cases

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published
California Hits 1 Million COVID Cases

California Hits 1 Million COVID Cases

The majority of counties in the state of California have moved to the "purple tier" denotation.

The purple tier is the most serious of the state's ranking system, reports Business Insider.

Under the purple designation, "many" non-essential businesses are forced to halt their indoor operations.

This is to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

California over the weekend became the second state to report more than 1 million cases, joining Texas.

Many Americans are predicting another shut down in many states with climbing cases.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Some states impose new restrictions as U.S. tops 11 million COVID cases

Several states are responding to a surge of new COVID cases after Texas and California both surpassed...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •NewsmaxUpworthy


Covid-19 coronavirus: Texas tops one million cases as surge engulfs the US

Covid-19 coronavirus: Texas tops one million cases as surge engulfs the US Texas became the first American state with more than one million confirmed Covid-19 cases, and...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •Upworthy


California becomes the second US state to top 1 million Covid-19 cases, after Texas

California just became the second state to surpass 1 million Covid-19 infections since the start of...
Upworthy - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Gov. Newsom Announces Renewed Restrictions As COVID Cases Surge In California [Video]

Gov. Newsom Announces Renewed Restrictions As COVID Cases Surge In California

Andria Borba reports on fear and frustration across Bay Area after Bay Area counties backslide to Purple and Red Tiers (11-16-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:15Published
COVID-19 cases doubled in 10 days -California gov [Video]

COVID-19 cases doubled in 10 days -California gov

California Governor Gavin Newsom tightened restrictions on Monday, ordering many non-essential businesses to close in 41 counties where the vast majority of the state's 40 million residents live.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:25Published
Gov. Newsom Pulls ‘Emergency Brake,’ Imposes New COVID Restrictions [Video]

Gov. Newsom Pulls ‘Emergency Brake,’ Imposes New COVID Restrictions

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he’s pulling the state’s “emergency brake” as coronavirus cases surge in the state.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 04:32Published