California Hits 1 Million COVID Cases

The majority of counties in the state of California have moved to the "purple tier" denotation.

The purple tier is the most serious of the state's ranking system, reports Business Insider.

Under the purple designation, "many" non-essential businesses are forced to halt their indoor operations.

This is to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

California over the weekend became the second state to report more than 1 million cases, joining Texas.

Many Americans are predicting another shut down in many states with climbing cases.