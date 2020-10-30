Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID Case Spike Puts Hospital Surge Preparation To The Test

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:29s - Published
COVID Case Spike Puts Hospital Surge Preparation To The Test

COVID Case Spike Puts Hospital Surge Preparation To The Test

The surge in coronavirus surge has doctors in California worried about a coming spike in emergency room patients.

Kiet Do reports.

(11/16/20)


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mass. arena being transformed back into COVID-19 field hospital [Video]

Mass. arena being transformed back into COVID-19 field hospital

A 240-bed field hospital is set to be stood back up at Worcester's DCU Center in case treatment needs spike during the second surge of COVID-19, Gov. Charlie Baker said Friday.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:40Published
Shasta County hospitals prepared to meet surge in coronavirus cases [Video]

Shasta County hospitals prepared to meet surge in coronavirus cases

Shasta County seeing a spike in covid-19 hospital cases, leaving some people feeling worried about the rise in cases.

Credit: KHSLPublished
Tufts doctor on Mass. case surge in younger age group [Video]

Tufts doctor on Mass. case surge in younger age group

Dr. Shira Doron, hospital epidemiologist at Tufts Medical Center, explains if there's less cause for concern since many new COVID-19 cases are in people under the age of 40.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 02:23Published