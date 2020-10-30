COVID Case Spike Puts Hospital Surge Preparation To The Test
The surge in coronavirus surge has doctors in California worried about a coming spike in emergency room patients.
Kiet Do reports.
(11/16/20)
Mass. arena being transformed back into COVID-19 field hospitalA 240-bed field hospital is set to be stood back up at Worcester's DCU Center in case treatment needs spike during the second surge of COVID-19, Gov. Charlie Baker said Friday.
Shasta County hospitals prepared to meet surge in coronavirus casesShasta County seeing a spike in covid-19 hospital cases, leaving some people feeling worried about the rise in cases.
Tufts doctor on Mass. case surge in younger age groupDr. Shira Doron, hospital epidemiologist at Tufts Medical Center, explains if there's less cause for concern since many new COVID-19 cases are in people under the age of 40.