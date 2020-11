'An Opening To Our Dreams': Ontario HS Grad Makes History In Landmark Mission To ISS Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:30s - Published 8 minutes ago 'An Opening To Our Dreams': Ontario HS Grad Makes History In Landmark Mission To ISS Southern California native Victor Glover Monday gave a virtual tour of the Space X Crew Dragon capsule during its rendezvous with the station. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like