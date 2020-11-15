Video Credit: WKTV - Published 3 minutes ago

The Pharmacists Society of the State of New York says they are prepared for COVID-19 vaccine.

Obstacle is rolling it out and getting people vaccinated.

That's where pharmacies come into play.

Despite the war of words between governor cuomo and president trump regarding the distribution of a vaccine, new yorkers will have access to the vaccine when it's approved.

This is according to steve moore, the chairman of the pharmacists society of the state of new york, which represents more than two thousand independent pharmacies across the state.

Moore says there are a couple different options for pharmacies to get the vaccine.

They can work with the state department of health or a federal partner.

He says they will be working with both to make sure new york gets access to the vaccine.

And he says when that happens, they will be ready.

It will be a little different than they're used to... but they have confidence in the vaccines themselves and their ability to provide them.

Steve moore, pharmacist society of the state of new york "we're encouraged, very encouraged by what we're hearing about the vaccines.

Steve moore, pharmacist society of the state of new york "we're encouraged, very encouraged by what we're hearing about the vaccines. First of all, you start with the phizer data, 90 percent effective and then you got the other one coming out today, moderna that 95 percent almost effective so far very encouraging and these are new types of vaccines, the way that these are made, it will be the first time a vaccine will come to market

Phase one will most likely be the pfizer vaccine.

Phase two will be the moderna vaccine.

And of course it will be prioritized by population.

Health care workers and first responders will be first, followed by high-risk patients such as those in nursing homes, and then the general public.

