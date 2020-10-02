California restricting business to slow COVID infections
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:24s - Published
5 minutes ago
California is once again restricting business to slow COVID infections
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
California public health officials have seen a spike in coronavirus cases as infections continue to...
FOXNews.com - Published
1 week ago
California just became the second state to surpass 1 million Covid-19 infections since the start of...
Upworthy - Published
4 days ago
Related videos from verified sources
San Diego County must meet new equity metric If San Diego County wants to continue reopening parts of the local economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, it will have to meet a new California metric for equity to address infections in the.. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:14 Published on October 9, 2020
Study: COVID Infections May Now Be Less Severe According to Business Insider, new research from Wayne State University in Detroit found that the average viral load among COVID patients declined from April to June.
That finding also coincided with.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published on October 2, 2020