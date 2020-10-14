Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ole Miss-Texas A&M game postponed due to Aggies COVID-19 issues

Video Credit: WXXV - Published
Ole Miss-Texas A&M game postponed due to Aggies COVID-19 issues

Ole Miss-Texas A&M game postponed due to Aggies COVID-19 issues

The Ole Miss football program has dealt with some COVID-19 issues this season and fifth-ranked Texas A&M is still dealing with the same thing, forcing the two sides to postpone Saturday’s game.

- the ole miss football program - has dealt with some - covid-19 issues, this season...- and fifth-ranked texas a&amp;m is - still - dealing with the same thing...- forcing the two sides to post-- pone saturday's game.

- the aggies still have several - players in quarantine...- having already missed last- week's game, against- tennessee... one of four games- called off, last week.- this will be the first ole miss- game post-poned, due to the - corona-virus... and could - schedule a new opponent, under- new league rules... but




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss game postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Aggies program

It's the first SEC game to be postponed this week
CBS Sports - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Ole Miss game against Texas A&M postponed [Video]

Ole Miss game against Texas A&M postponed

Ole Miss game against Texas A&M postponed

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 00:57Published
Ole Miss football dealing with COVID-19 issues [Video]

Ole Miss football dealing with COVID-19 issues

Ole Miss is dealing with COVID-19 issues of its own following Saturday’s loss against Alabama.

Credit: WXXVPublished
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin confirms some players out due to COVID-19 issues [Video]

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin confirms some players out due to COVID-19 issues

Head football coach Lane Kiffin spoke with the media about some cases among the Rebels. When asked if the game versus Arkansas could be canceled, Kiffin said the Rebels could play today.

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished