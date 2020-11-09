Saints Report: Saints win game, but lose Drew Brees
If the 2019 season taught us anything about the New Orleans Saints, it’s that they’re no longer entirely dependent on Drew Brees to win games.
- brees actually stayed in the- game, for a while... leading- his team to a pair of scoring - drives... but ultimately- checked himself out, coming out- of halftime.- jameis winston replaced the n-- f-l's all-time leading passer - under center, in the second - half... leading the saints to a- 27-13 victory... now marking- their fourth straight season, - with a winning streak... of at- least six games.- - "he stayed on the sideline, but he looked - strong enough about letting me- know and i know when he does- that, which is kind of- - - - probably going to be the first- time in 15 years that it was- significant enough- - - - where he felt like he couldn't- function in the second half."
"i was not going to be able to be effective.
It- had nothing to do with pain, it- was simply just what my body wa- going to be able to do- or not be able to do."
"well every day, i'm just tryin to get better - and better.
My main job is to - serve my teammates, and help pu- us in a position to - win a football game.
And again,- we all fight in this thing- together, so i'm happy that we- had a great team win."
- - - southern miss alum nick mullens- led the 49ers to an early - 10-nothing lead... before alvin- kamara and his