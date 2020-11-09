Global  
 

Saints Report: Saints win game, but lose Drew Brees

Video Credit: WXXV - Published
Saints Report: Saints win game, but lose Drew Brees

Saints Report: Saints win game, but lose Drew Brees

If the 2019 season taught us anything about the New Orleans Saints, it’s that they’re no longer entirely dependent on Drew Brees to win games.

- if the 20-19 season taught us - anything about the new- orleans saints... it's that - they're no longer entirely- dependent on drew brees... to - win games.- the black and gold won five - straight without him, last- year... - and now... they might have to d- the same thing, this year.- - - - - - according to e-s-p-n... brees - has multiple rib fractures, on- both sides of his chest... and - collapsed lung, on the right- side... suffered over the cours- of the last two weeks... but th- big blow was a first half sack,- against the 49ers.- it's still un-clear how much- time he could miss... but - optimistic- reports have him back as soon a- two-to-three weeks.

- brees actually stayed in the- game, for a while... leading- his team to a pair of scoring - drives... but ultimately- checked himself out, coming out- of halftime.- jameis winston replaced the n-- f-l's all-time leading passer - under center, in the second - half... leading the saints to a- 27-13 victory... now marking- their fourth straight season, - with a winning streak... of at- least six games.- - "he stayed on the sideline, but he looked - strong enough about letting me- know and i know when he does- that, which is kind of- - - - probably going to be the first- time in 15 years that it was- significant enough- - - - where he felt like he couldn't- function in the second half."

"i was not going to be able to be effective.

It- had nothing to do with pain, it- was simply just what my body wa- going to be able to do- or not be able to do."

"well every day, i'm just tryin to get better - and better.

My main job is to - serve my teammates, and help pu- us in a position to - win a football game.

And again,- we all fight in this thing- together, so i'm happy that we- had a great team win."

- - - southern miss alum nick mullens- led the 49ers to an early - 10-nothing lead... before alvin- kamara and his




