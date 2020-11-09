Saints Report: Saints win game, but lose Drew Brees

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 7 minutes ago

If the 2019 season taught us anything about the New Orleans Saints, it’s that they’re no longer entirely dependent on Drew Brees to win games.

- if the 20-19 season taught us - anything about the new- orleans saints... it's that - they're no longer entirely- dependent on drew brees... to - win games.- the black and gold won five - straight without him, last- year... - and now... they might have to d- the same thing, this year.- - - - - - according to e-s-p-n... brees - has multiple rib fractures, on- both sides of his chest... and - collapsed lung, on the right- side... suffered over the cours- of the last two weeks... but th- big blow was a first half sack,- against the 49ers.- it's still un-clear how much- time he could miss... but - optimistic- reports have him back as soon a- two-to-three weeks.

- brees actually stayed in the- game, for a while... leading- his team to a pair of scoring - drives... but ultimately- checked himself out, coming out- of halftime.- jameis winston replaced the n-- f-l's all-time leading passer - under center, in the second - half... leading the saints to a- 27-13 victory... now marking- their fourth straight season, - with a winning streak... of at- least six games.- - "he stayed on the sideline, but he looked - strong enough about letting me- know and i know when he does- that, which is kind of- - - - probably going to be the first- time in 15 years that it was- significant enough- - - - where he felt like he couldn't- function in the second half."

"i was not going to be able to be effective.

It- had nothing to do with pain, it- was simply just what my body wa- going to be able to do- or not be able to do."

"well every day, i'm just tryin to get better - and better.

My main job is to - serve my teammates, and help pu- us in a position to - win a football game.

And again,- we all fight in this thing- together, so i'm happy that we- had a great team win."

- - - southern miss alum nick mullens- led the 49ers to an early - 10-nothing lead... before alvin- kamara and his