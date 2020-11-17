Five Homestead swimmers sign for college

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 1 day ago

Staying on the southwest side... it was a signing for a quintet of spartan swimmers today...audrey crowel, cora walrond, lilian kaiser, maggie stock and ella hackett all signing to continue their careers in the pool...hackett is headed for indiana wesleyan... walrond, kaiser and stock are mac bound to swim for toledo, bowling green and miami, respectively... and crowel will head to west lafayette to compete for purdue..

Congrats to everyone who signed today... full interviews will be available at