N.J. Journalist Takes Part In Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Trials CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:07s - Published 19 seconds ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:07s - Published N.J. Journalist Takes Part In Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Trials CBS2's Alice Gainer spoke with Lindy Washburn, who said she was happy to do her part in the country's ongoing quest to develop a vaccine. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like