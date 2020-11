City decorates early for Christmas to support boy with Leukemia Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:07s - Published 5 minutes ago City decorates early for Christmas to support boy with Leukemia The city of Portland is encouraging people to decorate for Christmas early to support a 7-year-old boy who is battling Leukemia. 0

