Medical Experts Concerned Spike In COVID Cases Will Overrun Hospitals

Rural hospital battling COVID-19 surge gets appreciation from past patientAs rural hospitals face a surge in COVID-19 cases, a woman who nearly died from it, thanks a nurse who treated her.
COVID Case Spike Puts Hospital Surge Preparation To The TestThe surge in coronavirus surge has doctors in California worried about a coming spike in emergency room patients. Kiet Do reports. (11/16/20)
Gov. Newsom Announces Renewed Restrictions As COVID Cases Surge In CaliforniaAndria Borba reports on fear and frustration across Bay Area after Bay Area counties backslide to Purple and Red Tiers (11-16-2020)