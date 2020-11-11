Global  
 

Medical Experts Concerned Spike In COVID Cases Will Overrun Hospitals

Medical Experts Concerned Spike In COVID Cases Will Overrun Hospitals
CBS4's Jessica Vallejo reports on the worries from health care professionals.

Coronavirus: US hospital admissions reach record high as cases surge

The US has surpassed 10 million total Covid cases and experts warn hospitals could be overwhelmed.
U.S. shatters record with 153,000 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

The U.S. recorded a record-breaking 153,000 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 nationwide yesterday....
Rural hospital battling COVID-19 surge gets appreciation from past patient [Video]

Rural hospital battling COVID-19 surge gets appreciation from past patient

As rural hospitals face a surge in COVID-19 cases, a woman who nearly died from it, thanks a nurse who treated her.

COVID Case Spike Puts Hospital Surge Preparation To The Test [Video]

COVID Case Spike Puts Hospital Surge Preparation To The Test

The surge in coronavirus surge has doctors in California worried about a coming spike in emergency room patients. Kiet Do reports. (11/16/20)

Gov. Newsom Announces Renewed Restrictions As COVID Cases Surge In California [Video]

Gov. Newsom Announces Renewed Restrictions As COVID Cases Surge In California

Andria Borba reports on fear and frustration across Bay Area after Bay Area counties backslide to Purple and Red Tiers (11-16-2020)

