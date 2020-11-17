Tewes Farm ready to 'talk turkey' this Thanksgiving

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 00:50s - Published 1 day ago

If COVID-19 has the Tri-State in a fowl mood, Tewes Farm in Erlanger said they have several options for people who still want to gobble-gobble a big meal and get stuffed this holiday season.

WE'VE HEARD A LOT RECENTLYABOUT THE PANDEMIC - AND PLANSFOR THE HOLIDAYS.HEALTHLEADERS WARN AGAINST BIGFAMILY GATHERINGS.BUT WHAT'STHAT MEAN FOR THE BIG FAMILYáDINNER?WE WENT TO THE EXPERTSON ALL THINGS TURKEY - THETEWES FAMILY IN ERLANGER.THEYSELL 3000 TURKEYS EACH YEAR.AND SAY THIS YEAR - THEY'VEALREADY HAD PEOPLE CALL TOCANCEL ORDERS.SO THEY'REGETTING CREATIVE TO FEEDFAMILIES OF ALL SIZES."No little turkeys here.

Sowe're trying to give optionsto people to downsize - sowe're selling just the turkeybreast or a boneless breast.We can make almost any size tofit a small family or a smallgathering.THEY CAN ALSO GIVEYOU A HALF TURKEY.TEWES FARMSHAS MOVED ORDERS ONLINE ANDNOW HAVE CURBSIDE PICKUP ATTHE FARM - BECAUSE OF THEPANDEMIC TOO.