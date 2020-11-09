Global  
 

Monday 10 p.m. COVID-19 update

Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 07:35s - Published
Stricter COVID-19 restrictions coming to some suburban counties as resurgence continues in Illinois

WATCH ABOVE: Governor JB Pritzker and health officials give a daily update on COVID-19 in Illinois...
Upworthy - Published

40 Calif. counties in massive rollback as COVID-19 cases double in 10 days

California Gov. Newsom provided a sobering update on the COVID-19 pandemic Monday.
SFGate - Published


Reporter Update: Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows 94.5% Efficacy In Phase 3 Trials [Video]

Moderna announced Monday that their COVID-19 vaccine candidate is showing 94.5% efficacy; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:40Published
WEB EXTRA: Moderna Statement On COVID Vaccine [Video]

Drug company Moderna released a statement Monday (11/16) saying its COVID-19 vaccine is 94.5% effective. CEO Stéphane Bancel said the results from a late-stage study are "the first clinical validation..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:45Published
Monday 4 p.m. COVID-19 update [Video]

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 05:48Published