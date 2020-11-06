Perry businesses prepare for holiday shopping season

Global  
 

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Downtown Merchants Council will begin the holiday shopping season with a Holiday Open House on Saturday, November 21 beginning at 10 a.m.

In perry, the downtown merchants council will begin the holiday season this weekend.

The holiday open house is saturday at 10 a-m.

The event features sidewalk displays and unique holiday treasures.

Participating businesses will extend hours every friday through december 18th.

Shoppers are also encouraged to take part in holiday shop and stroll from november 21 to december 19 for a chance to win two hundred downtown dollars.

The holiday shopping card is accessible through a qr code found in shops and locations throughout historic downtown perry.

Participants should mark each location they visit of participating




