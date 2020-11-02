Taylor Swift hits out at her former record label

Global  
 

The pop star said on Monday that her master recordings had been sold to a private equity company without her knowledge, denying her the chance to buy back the tapes herself.

Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

Taylor Swift has hit out at her former record label for selling her back catalogue to a private equity firm.

The global pop sensation said on Monday (November 16) it was the second time her music had been sold off without her knowledge.

The deal, reported to be worth 300 million dollars for six of her old albums, was reached between Big Machine record label and investment firm, Shamrock Holdings.

Swift left the label back in 2018, and the following year the company was bought by music executive Scooter Braun.

Braun and the pop singer have been involved in a bitter public dispute over the rights to her music ever since.

Swift has spent the last year trying to regain ownership of her albums, and accuses Braun of trying to get her to sign a non disclosure agreement before he would enter into negotiations with her.

In a letter posted on Twitter on Monday, she said: "I would have to sign a document that would silence me forever before I could even have a chance to bid on my own work... My legal team said that this is absolutely NOT normal... He would not even quote my team a price." Swift says she only found out her music had been sold when the purchasing firm, Shamrock, contacted her directly, and that Braun will continue to profit off her old music catalog for years to come.

She says she has started re-recording her old songs instead.




