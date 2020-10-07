BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi loses granddaughter to firecracker injuries | Oneindia News

In a tragic incident, it is being learnt that the 8-year-old granddaughter of BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi died of burn injuries that were sustained while bursting firecrackers on Diwali.

Reports say that the girl was playing with other children on the terrace when her dress caught fire.

