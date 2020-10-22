Trump administration wants an end to Qatar air blockade soon
Trump's national security adviser discusses renewed efforts to end a more than three-year blockade imposed on Qatar.
US security adviser names first step to solving Qatar blockadeUS President Donald Trump's national security adviser says the first step to solving the blockade imposed on Qatar is to allow planes to fly over Saudi and Bahraini airspace.
'One Or Two' COVID-19 Vaccines May Be Available By DecemberUS Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Wednesday that he expects COVID-19 vaccines to be ready soon. According to CNN, Azar said he anticipates "one or two safe and effective"..