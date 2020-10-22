Global  
 

Trump administration wants an end to Qatar air blockade soon

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:30s
Trump's national security adviser discusses renewed efforts to end a more than three-year blockade imposed on Qatar.


US security adviser names first step to solving Qatar blockade [Video]

US security adviser names first step to solving Qatar blockade

US President Donald Trump's national security adviser says the first step to solving the blockade imposed on Qatar is to allow planes to fly over Saudi and Bahraini airspace.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 07:52
