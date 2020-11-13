Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 New User Interface Driver Information Module

Video Credit: AutoMotoTV - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 New User Interface Driver Information Module

Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 New User Interface Driver Information Module

"The XC40 Recharge is the first of several fully electric Volvos to come and today’s production start represents a significant step towards Volvo Cars’ ambition to reduce its CO2 footprint per car by 40 per cent by 2025.

That same year, it expects 50 per cent of its global sales to consist of fully electric cars, with the rest hybrids.

Customer demand for the XC40 Recharge has been strong and while order books remain open, every car scheduled to be built this calendar year has already been sold.

The first cars are scheduled to be delivered to customers in Europe later this month.

The start of customer car production follows a period of preparation in which the Ghent plant has built a limited number of pre-production cars.

This process, standard procedure for every new model, aims to optimise the production flow and ensure top-notch quality of every car built.

All relevant production staff has also received extensive training on safely building electric cars."


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The new Hyundai Veloster Driving Video [Video]

The new Hyundai Veloster Driving Video

Hyundai released product details for its 2021 Veloster N model, which now offers a high-performance N eight-speed wet dual-clutch transmission (N DCT), N Light Sport Seats, navigation and a full host..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:43Published
The new Opel Corsa-e Trailer [Video]

The new Opel Corsa-e Trailer

Opel has chosen the brand’s most popular model to finally bring electric mobility out of its niche-existence. The Opel Corsa is an absolute bestseller. More than 13.6 million units have been produced..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:00Published
This Day in History: First Stock Ticker Debuts (Sunday, November 15) [Video]

This Day in History: First Stock Ticker Debuts (Sunday, November 15)

This Day in History: First Stock Ticker Debuts. November 15, 1867. The first stock ticker was presented in New York City. The stock ticker got its name from the sound made by the machine's..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:58Published