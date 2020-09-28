Thackeray family pays tribute to late Balasaheb on his death anniversary

The Shiv Sena was and will always remain "Hindutvawadi" and does not need a certificate on its commitment to the ideology from anyone, the party's Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Raut, said on Tuesday. He made the remarks while interacting with reporters after paying tribute to Shiv Sena founder the late Bal Thackeray at Shivaji Park in Dadar here on the latter's death anniversary. The Shiv Sena, which snapped ties with long-standing saffron ally BJP last year, heads the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra with the NCP and the Congress as partners. "Our Hindutva need not be certified by any other party. We have been hardcore Hindutvawadi, are so today and will be so tomorrow too... whenever the country needs it, the Shiv Sena will come to the fore with the sword of Hindutva," Raut said. Watch the full video for more details.
Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, Arnab Goswami was detained by Mumbai Police on the morning of November 04. Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reacted over Arnab Goswami's arrest and said that Maharashtra Chief Minister has brought defame to his late father, state and the country. Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "I had heard that Mumbai Police Commissioner was a strong officer but just to arrest Arnab Goswami he had to deploy cops with AK-47 that means he is the most coward officer in entire India. Maharashtra Chief Minister has betrayed the trust of the nation, completely unworthy son of Balasaheb Thackeray. He has brought defame to his late father, Maharashtra and the country."
Maharashtra government has given permission to reopen religious places from November 16. Masks have been made compulsory for all visitors along with COVID related guidelines. The development comes after heavy criticism was faced by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Mahim Dargah in Mumbai is all set to welcome worshippers. Trustee of the Dargah said, "Wearing facemask is mandatory for entry. Arrangements have been made for sanitization."
A video of Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaokar is going viral where he was seen allegedly asking Karachi Sweets shop owner in Bandra West to change the name or drop 'Karachi' word. Incident reportedly took place on November 17. In the video, Nitin was seen saying, "You have to do it, we're giving you time. Change 'Karachi' to something in Marathi."
Tour and travel operators from Maharashtra have initiated an "Unlock Kashmir Tourism Campaign" with support from the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department. Around 70 members of travel operators, writers and journalists from Mumbai visited Kashmir. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, tourism industry in JandK took a temporary hit. Hence the Tourism Department of JandK supported the initiative to invite renowned tour operators and writers from Mumbai as an innovative method to promote the derailed tourism sector in the valley.
A Mumbai court on Sunday remanded comedian Bharti Singh and husband Harsh Limbachiya, arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau following seizure of drugs from their house here, to judicial custody till December 4. The court will hear their bail pleas on Monday. The NCB arrested Singh on Saturday and her husband early Sunday morning following seizure of ganja (cannabis) from their house in suburban Andheri. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik said NCB should target arresting drug traffickers. Watch the full video for more details.
A court in Mumbai has sent comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa to 14-day judicial custody till December 04 in connection with the seizure of ganja from their residence. The couple was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).