Thackeray family pays tribute to late Balasaheb on his death anniversary

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray's 8th death anniversary is being observed on November 17.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with his family paid tribute to him at Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial in Mumbai.


Bal Thackeray Bal Thackeray Indian politician

‘Don’t need any party to certify Shiv Sena's hindutva’: Sanjay Raut slams BJP [Video]

‘Don’t need any party to certify Shiv Sena's hindutva’: Sanjay Raut slams BJP

The Shiv Sena was and will always remain "Hindutvawadi" and does not need a certificate on its commitment to the ideology from anyone, the party's Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Raut, said on Tuesday. He made the remarks while interacting with reporters after paying tribute to Shiv Sena founder the late Bal Thackeray at Shivaji Park in Dadar here on the latter's death anniversary. The Shiv Sena, which snapped ties with long-standing saffron ally BJP last year, heads the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra with the NCP and the Congress as partners. "Our Hindutva need not be certified by any other party. We have been hardcore Hindutvawadi, are so today and will be so tomorrow too... whenever the country needs it, the Shiv Sena will come to the fore with the sword of Hindutva," Raut said. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:08Published
'Maharashtra CM brought defame to country,' says Assam Health Minister over Arnab's arrest [Video]

'Maharashtra CM brought defame to country,' says Assam Health Minister over Arnab's arrest

Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, Arnab Goswami was detained by Mumbai Police on the morning of November 04. Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reacted over Arnab Goswami's arrest and said that Maharashtra Chief Minister has brought defame to his late father, state and the country. Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "I had heard that Mumbai Police Commissioner was a strong officer but just to arrest Arnab Goswami he had to deploy cops with AK-47 that means he is the most coward officer in entire India. Maharashtra Chief Minister has betrayed the trust of the nation, completely unworthy son of Balasaheb Thackeray. He has brought defame to his late father, Maharashtra and the country."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:09Published

Uddhav Thackeray Uddhav Thackeray Indian politician and 19th Chief Minister of Maharashtra

Mumbai's Mahim Dargah reopens with COVID guidelines in place [Video]

Mumbai's Mahim Dargah reopens with COVID guidelines in place

Maharashtra government has given permission to reopen religious places from November 16. Masks have been made compulsory for all visitors along with COVID related guidelines. The development comes after heavy criticism was faced by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Mahim Dargah in Mumbai is all set to welcome worshippers. Trustee of the Dargah said, "Wearing facemask is mandatory for entry. Arrangements have been made for sanitization."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:08Published

Shiv Sena Shiv Sena Political party in Maharashtra, India

'Drop 'Karachi' from Karachi Sweets': Shiv Sena leader threatens shop owner [Video]

'Drop 'Karachi' from Karachi Sweets': Shiv Sena leader threatens shop owner

A video of Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaokar is going viral where he was seen allegedly asking Karachi Sweets shop owner in Bandra West to change the name or drop 'Karachi' word. Incident reportedly took place on November 17. In the video, Nitin was seen saying, "You have to do it, we're giving you time. Change 'Karachi' to something in Marathi."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:14Published

Maharashtra Maharashtra State in Western India

Mumbai tour operators visit Kashmir to promote tourism [Video]

Mumbai tour operators visit Kashmir to promote tourism

Tour and travel operators from Maharashtra have initiated an "Unlock Kashmir Tourism Campaign" with support from the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department. Around 70 members of travel operators, writers and journalists from Mumbai visited Kashmir. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, tourism industry in JandK took a temporary hit. Hence the Tourism Department of JandK supported the initiative to invite renowned tour operators and writers from Mumbai as an innovative method to promote the derailed tourism sector in the valley.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:02Published

COVID-19: Maharashtra contemplating lockdown? Here's what government says

 The statement by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar comes at a time when there are speculations of train and flight operations to and from Delhi being suspended.
DNA
Bharti Singh, husband sent to judicial custody; Nawab Malik’s question to NCB [Video]

Bharti Singh, husband sent to judicial custody; Nawab Malik’s question to NCB

A Mumbai court on Sunday remanded comedian Bharti Singh and husband Harsh Limbachiya, arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau following seizure of drugs from their house here, to judicial custody till December 4. The court will hear their bail pleas on Monday. The NCB arrested Singh on Saturday and her husband early Sunday morning following seizure of ganja (cannabis) from their house in suburban Andheri. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik said NCB should target arresting drug traffickers. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:01Published

Mumbai Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India

Comedian Bharti Singh, her husband sent to 14-day judicial custody [Video]

Comedian Bharti Singh, her husband sent to 14-day judicial custody

A court in Mumbai has sent comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa to 14-day judicial custody till December 04 in connection with the seizure of ganja from their residence. The couple was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train crawls in Maharashtra, project completion by 2023 distant dream

 Only 22 percent of land acquisition completed in Maharashtra with no contract awarded yet on the 508km-long Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor.
DNA

