Mercedes-Benz EQV 300 Design in Hyacinth red

"The Mercedes-Benz EQV is the first premium MPV from Mercedes-Benz with purely battery-electric drive.

The EQV combines the versatility of the V-Class with the benefits of zero local emissions.

Furthermore, the EQV is part of an electric-mobility ecosystem of intelligent navigation incorporating active range management and cloud-based services and apps.

The central control unit is the MBUX infotainment system (Mercedes-Benz User Experience).

The EQV also sets the benchmark in its class with its range of up to 418 kilometres, and its broad usage spectrum covering a diverse array of customer needs.Because the battery is installed in the underfloor area, where it saves space, is protected and beneficial to the vehicle’s centre of gravity, the EQV offers the same level of interior versatility and functionality as its conventionally powered sibling, the V-Class.

It can seat up to eight in multiple configurations and boasts a substantial and flexible luggage capacity of up to 1,410 litres.

The EQV is well suited to family and leisure applications as well as for use as a prestigious company vehicle or VIP and hotel shuttle.The all-electric MPV is produced in Vitoria (Spain) on the same line as the conventionally powered Mercedes-Benz V-Class to facilitate flexible production in response to customer demand."